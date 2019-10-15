Back up your data with this 2TB WD portable hard drive for just $60

There is really no excuse for failing to back up your PC. External hard drives are ridiculously cheap these days and they’re a great option for making a second copy of all your files. Case in point: Today’s sale at Best Buy. The retailer is selling a 2TB WD Easystore portable hard drive for $60Remove non-product link.

That’s $10 to $30 cheaper than you’ll find elsewhere online for a Western Digital portable drive at this size. Easystore is technically a Best Buy exclusive line, but you can find similar drives such as the Elements line at other retailers.

WD’s Easystore hard drives come with WD Backup if you want to use the company’s backup software instead of Windows 10’s built-in File History, or Time Machine in macOS. There are also WD’s drive utilities to manage and maintain your drive’s health.

The drive packs a USB 3.0 connection, and the aforementioned 2TB of storage space. That’s a lot of room for photos, documents, and videos. If you need to backup full video games, you’ll probably need a drive with more capacity, but backing up the essentials that remember your game progress is probably a better choice. Many games already save your progress in the cloud, though.

