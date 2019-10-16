Attention Pixel fans: Grab a $100 Amazon gift card with your Pixel 4 preorder

We aren't thrilled by their looks, but the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are still pretty awesome smartphones. The one downside is the expensive pricing. Amazon seems to agree, and to sweeten the deal, the retailer is offering a $100 Amazon.com gift card when you preorder any Pixel 4 modelRemove non-product link, which range from $799 to $999. These are physical gift cards that will ship with the device, so if you plan on getting the Pixel 4 and you’re a regular Amazon customer, then this deal is a no-brainer.

The Pixel 4 XL features a Quad HD display that DisplayMate already gave an A+ rating for its high peak brightness, color accuracy, and power efficiency. Both models are also packing a Titan M Security Chip for 3D face unlock, and a Motion Sense feature for controlling your phone with gestures without actually touching the capacitive screen. You'll also get a dual rear camera for the first time, pairing a 2X telephoto with the standard wide lens.

And since the Pixel 4 doesn't include a pair of earbuds in the box (and there's no headphone jack), you'll be able to put that $100 gift card Amazon to good use right away.

[Today's deal: Free $100 Amazon gift card with Pixel 4 preorders at AmazonRemove non-product link]