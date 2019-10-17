50% off: This $20 Aukey 6-in-1 hub turns one USB-C into several ports

Anyone who owns a Macbook, laptop, or a smartphone rocking a USB-C port should head over to Amazon today. Third-party retailer Aukey is selling its 6-in-1 USB/SD card/HDMI hub for $20Remove non-product link with the checkout code MYLQGR2P. Without the secret code, the hub’ll set you back $40.

This hub adds three USB 3.0 Type A ports to your device, as well as SD and microSD card readers. There’s also an HDMI port capable of 4K resolution output at 30Hz. The USB ports are capable of data transfer or charging, but Aukey recommends you don’t use it for charging anything larger than a smartphone.

That’s a pretty sweet little gadget to tote around, especially for anyone dealing with limited ports on their laptop. The bottom of the hub features a non-slip padding to keep it in place, and in the box you get the hub, a travel pouch, and the USB-C cord for connecting to the hub.

Aukey also provides a 45-day money-back guarantee, as well as a two-year replacement warranty. If you need an all-purpose hub for a device with a USB-C port, Aukey’s looks like a versatile, well-stocked option, and today it’s going for a great price—if you know the right code, that is.

[Today’s deal: Aukey USB-C 6-in-1 hub for $20 with checkout code MYLQGR2P at Amazon.Remove non-product link]