Get the 9th-gen Kindle Oasis essentials bundle for only $215 today

Down from a list price of $320, this is a great deal on one of our favorite Kindle Paperwhite e-readers—we gave it a lofty 4.5 stars out of 5.

Kindle’s e-readers have long been the de facto pick among bibliophiles and casual readers alike, and with their long feature lists and user-friendly design, it’s no surprise. Of course, if you’re just starting out in the world of Kindles, they might seem a little pricey, but today you can get a previous-gen Kindle Oasis essentials bundle on Amazon for $214.96, down from a list price of $319.97 and the cheapest price we’ve seen it.

This Kindle comes with a whole bunch of features you might expect: Wi-Fi connectivity, Paperwhite technology for reading in bright light, and 8GB of built-in storage. It also includes a leather cover and power adapter, and is waterproof, which is handy for taking it on that tropical vacation. Oh, and it can handle audiobooks via Audible too.

When we reviewed it, we called it “the ultimate e-reader,” and praised its build quality and bright display. We gave this Kindle Oasis 4.5 stars out of 5, noting: “Waterproof, superbly built and a pleasure to use, the All-New Kindle Oasis is one of the best e-readers we’ve tested.”

