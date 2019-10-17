Treat your eyes to a Roku-infused 50-inch 4K HDR TV for $280

If it’s time to get a new TV for the living room, Best Buy has an especially enticing deal today. The retailer is selling a 50-inch Sharp 4K HDR TV with Roku onboard for $280Remove non-product link. That’s good for $120 off the sticker price.

This 50-inch TV is packed with the two essential features you need if you’re upgrading from 1080p: 4K ultra high-definition resolution and high dynamic range (or HDR). The latter feature promises a more luscious visual experience with a greater contrast ratio and range of colors. The end result is a television image that is far more vibrant than just a standard display can provide.

For inputs, the TV has three HDMI, which means you can rock a cable box, set-top box, and console without worrying about a USB switcher. There’s also one USB port.

On top of all that, this set comes with Roku TV and all its various “channels” baked in. That should cover pretty much any streaming service you need, including HBO Now, Netflix, Hulu, ESPN, Spotify, and more.

It’s not clear how long this sale will last, but at this price it’s wise to get in on the action while you know it’s live. You don’t often see a big-screen TV with a feature set like this going for under $300.

[Today’s deal: Sharp 50-inch 4K HDR Roku TV for $280 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]