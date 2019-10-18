Get healthy! This adjustable, preassembled standing desk is only $56

Standing desks may be very helpful at getting you off your butt and on your feet, but many people don't want to stand in front of their computer all day long. The key is to create a set-up where you can switch between sitting and standing. Today, you can do that on the cheap via a third-party seller on Amazon. The Halter Preassembled Height Adjustable Sit/Stand Desk is just $56. This standing desk usually costs $100 or more.

The Halter ED-257 sits on top of your regular desk and then elevates when you want to kick back your chair and stand up. The upper-right corner includes a built-in hole for cable routing, and there’s a pull-out keyboard tray. Better yet, it comes preassembled, so you don't have to spend hours figuring out how to put it together.

When its sitting down, the desk is about 4.5 inches off the desk surface and it can elevate up to 16 inches. The primary desktop itself is 27.75 inches wide, which could handle dual monitors if they're small or you don’t mind having them at an angle.

If you’re interested in the standing desk trend, Halter's gives you a very economical way in.

[Today’s deal: Halter Cherry ED-257 standing desk for $56 at Amazon.]