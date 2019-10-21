Surface Laptop 3 review: AMD Ryzen makes a great 15-inch Surface, but Intel's version may be better

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 feels fresh again, after two successive generations of relatively stagnant designs. Those eager for a larger computing experience now have a new 15-inch option, which also boasts something novel: a custom-designed mobile AMD Ryzen processor. In all, it’s an intriguing mix of style and speed.

New Surface Laptop 3 features include a modern USB-C port in addition to the tried-and-true Surface Connector, expanding your charging and I/O options. Microsoft’s stunning RealSense display remains, and while the touchpad has grown larger and more functional, you may find the keyboard a tad less enjoyable.

But wait, there’s a choice to be made. Microsoft also has a Surface Laptop 3 for Business, and this 15-inch option essentially replicates the consumer version we reviewed—but includes a powerful 10th-gen Intel Core processor, advanced wireless, and improved memory options. (Microsoft’s 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 is built around Intel’s 10th-gen chip, too.) Disappointing battery life in the consumer version has us wondering whether the true enthusiast version of the Surface Laptop 3 might be the Business edition. Let’s see if you agree.

Surface Laptop 3 basic specs

Once again, we reviewed the “consumer edition” of the Surface Laptop 3. Business users don’t receive the option of the AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor. Instead, both the 13-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 for Business use either an Intel “Ice Lake” quad-core Core i5-1035G7 or a i7-1065G7 chip—which, as we’ll learn, may be the better option.

Pay close attention to the Surface Laptop 3 consumer and business prices, though: There’s a massive $400 bump from a 13.5-inch Core i7/16GB/256GB consumer configuration to a Core i7/16GB/512GB business configuration, for example, and that’s simply insane. A 15-inch business version that matches our consumer model’s loadout only costs about $100 more than the AMD Ryzen-based laptop we tested, however.

A sleek, svelte design

Whereas not much differentiated the original Surface Laptop from the Surface Laptop 2, a number of new updates set the Surface Laptop 3 apart: the new 15-inch form factor, of course; the AMD-based “Surface Edition” mobile Ryzen processor option; and new color and chassis options, too. We were offered the Matte Black 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 for review, but after viewing the dusky Sandstone option at the launch, we can recommend that as well.

Surface Laptops have always aspired to be more than just computing devices, and the sleek, svelte swathes of metal that inform the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 are lovely, both to view and to hold. For its size, the Surface Laptop 3 feels uncommonly light, although, to be fair, other laptops in its class have also moved to lighter materials and their internal components have slimmed down too. Even Microsoft’s 65W charger is surprisingly tiny. Nevertheless, the Surface Laptop 3 is sturdy beyond concern. It’s a standard clamshell design, which means it folds back to about 45 degrees off the horizontal plane like previous models, but doesn’t go completely flat.

I definitely prefer the magnesium metal chassis introduced in the Surface Book 2 lineup, which is now featured in the Surface Laptop 3. Earlier Surface Laptops were covered in the Alcantara fabric used by the Surface Pro devices, but now you can choose between that look and bare metal. Each color is associated with a specific material, though, save for the Platinum version—or, to put it another way, our Matte Black test device was only available in the metal coating.

Personally, I like the feel of cool metal against my skin in a warm California office, but others may feel differently as the winter rolls in. But be forewarned: Black metal is a fingerprint magnet. Also keep in mind that your material options apply only to the interior of the Surface Laptop 3’s clamshell workspace. On all models, the exterior will be metal, helping the Laptop remain cool.

Not fanless, but surprisingly close

Cooling wasn’t an afterthought for Microsoft. Usually, we prefer to leave Windows’ power/performance settings just as the manufacturer sets them, as the settings are indicative of the manufacturer’s intent. During the out-of-the-box (OOBE) setup process, the fan blew hard, with a noticeable whine. It actually revved, like a motorcycle, during one of the many updates (including Surface firmware updates) that Windows applied at startup.

After applying the updates, however, the fan virtually disappeared. Yes, the default power configuration is “best battery life,” even when plugged in. But usually that means that the fan will kick on sometime. And it did, though rarely and not aggressively even during our normal benchmark runs. (Cinebench R20 and Handbrake were two exceptions, when the fan kicked on with a strong hiss.) In general, though, the Surface Laptop line has transformed from a banshee to a virtually fanless device: dead silent, without any particular effect on performance. And even when the Surface Laptop 3’s fan was called to action, it turned off nearly instantly after the benchmark completed. Moreover, the bottom of the chassis never came close to being hot, let alone uncomfortable. That’s remarkable.

Laptop displays have improved over the years, but the Surface displays, including the one on the Surface Laptop 3, remain at the top of the heap. Unfold the Surface Laptop 3, and Microsoft’s bold PixelSense display brightens, putting out a blazing 383 lumens, more than most of its competition. Though Microsoft didn’t offer a 15-inch Surface Laptop 2 version, the 201 pixels-per-inch density of the Laptop 3’s 15-inch model remains the same as the prior generation.

At the top of the display, a tiny 720p camera sits alongside depth sensors that allow you to log in almost instantaneously with Windows Hello, providing quick, efficient password-less logins to the computing world. The camera doesn’t offer a built-in physical shutter, so paranoid types will have to satisfy themselves with some good old-fashioned black tape.

Adding USB-C is a plus

The other noteworthy addition to the Surface Laptop 3 is the new, long overdue USB-C port, which replaces the miniDisplayPort found on most previous Surface devices. Because Microsoft left the USB-A port alone, you won't have to worry about connecting to legacy USB hard drives, printers, and other devices. But if you're an existing Surface owner who bought a miniDP-to-HDMI dongle, it's now obsolete within the Surface line. So, too, is Microsoft's Surface Connector-to-USB-C dongle, or the much cheaper ecosystem of third-party chargers. But there are literally dozens of USB-C hubs to choose from, too, which offer much cheaper I/O options than the Surface Dock.

Because it now sports USB-C, you can charge your Surface using a USB-C charger, rather than just the Surface charger. To be fair, the ubiquity of Surface chargers has been a Surface strength, as one Surface charger basically fits all Surface devices. Still, there’s even less of chance now that you’ll be without a plug in a pinch.

Remember, too, that this Surface Laptop 3 adds quick charging: up to 80 percent charge in an hour. We’re told by Microsoft that quick charging works across USB-C, though you’ll need the same power that Microsoft’s Surface charger provides (60W) to enable this. We didn’t test this extensively, but did notice a 55 percent charge in about 40 minutes using a HP-branded USB-C charger.

Microsoft chose not to add Thunderbolt functionality to the USB-C port, which means that the Surface Connector, which is also still present, will be your primary display output to a Surface Dock. Assuming you have a Dock, that’s not critical. One underappreciated deficiency of any Surface device to date has been their inability to output to a pair of 4K monitors, at eye-pleasing 60Hz rates. The Surface Laptop 2 struggled to meet a 4K/60Hz setup with a secondary 1080p monitor, too. For those who love productivity, this was a big deal.

I was extremely pleased to see the Surface Edition-based Laptop 3 simultaneously output to its own display, a 4K/60 setup, and a 1080p monitor with aplomb. (Because of time restrictions, I was unable to test against a pair of 4K displays.)

The keyboard and built-in speakers

Picking apart keyboard subtleties usually boils down to the spacing between the keys (the pitch), and the amount of play in the keys (the key travel). Surface keyboards are generally quite good, and the Surface Laptop 3 keyboard is no exception—spacious keys provide a comfortable landing pad, with good resiliency. The 19mm key pitch remains unchanged. The Laptop 3’s key travel feels somewhat less than in the Surface Laptop 2, though, and it is: 1.3mm versus 1.5mm.

A quick digression about Surface keyboards: The Surface Book series still provides what I consider to be the premier Surface typing experience. The first-gen Surface Book’s keys (with 1.6mm key travel) extend upward from the chassis, while the top of the Laptop’s keys are level with the chassis. That means that the Laptop’s keyboard actually rests in a valley of sorts, stretching your fingers a bit further. It’s a subtlety, but subtleties distinguish good keyboards from great ones.

Microsoft also inexplicably rearranged the function keys on the Surface Laptop 3’s top row, moving the backlight key to the far left and the screen brightness keys to the middle. Small guide bumps were added to the function keys as well.

The Surface Laptop 3’s touchpad is 20 percent larger than the previous model’s touchpad, and it’s smooth and clickable across virtually its entire surface—less than a fingersbreadth at the top. To be fair, you’ll probably unconsciously accommodate a trackpad that isn’t entirely clickable, but it demonstrates Microsoft’’s commitment to the basics: a good screen, a good typing experience, and so on.

Microsoft generally isn’t shy about pumping up the jams, either, and the Surface Laptop 3’s audio booms forth from a pair of “omnisonic” speakers backed by Dolby Audio Premium. Wandering through Windows’ audio controls can be a bit of a snipe hunt. Are they in an app? Part of the Control Panel? I couldn’t actually find the Dolby controls, which are usually in a Realtek app. But Microsoft’s spec sheet claims they’re there. Nevertheless, these are speakers you won’t mind listening to music on, at all, which is saying something for laptop speakers. The Laptop 3 produces bright midrange sound, and discernable (though underpowered) bass.

Somewhat surprisingly, Microsoft didn’t load up the Surface Laptop 3 with too much extraneous crapware, although worthless apps like Farm Heroes Saga make an appearance. Honestly, we wish Microsoft did more with the Surface app that it bundled with Surface devices. While it provides a nice summary of the system specs and provides basic configuration options for the Surface Pen (sold separately), it would be welcome to see something a bit more comprehensive.

