Dell's AMD-powered Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop is just $160 today

Office Depot has one heck of a deal on a small convertible laptop for students or business travelers. The office supply shop is selling the Dell Inspiron i3185 2-in-1 laptop for $160Remove non-product link. That’s $90 off the $250 asking price.

For that money you get some usable but decidely entry-level specs. The laptop has an 11.6-inch touchscreen with 1366-by-768 resolution, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. Processing duties are handled by a dual-core 1.7 GHz AMD A6-9220e APU with a 2.4GHz boost speed and Radeon R5 graphics baked-in.

For connectivity, Dell’s Inspiron features a USB 3.1 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and one HDMI, as well as 802.11n Wi-Fi. The operating system is Windows 10 Home in S Mode, a neutered version of the operating system that’s limited to apps from the Microsoft Store alone. You can upgrade to full Windows 10 for free if you want to, however.

This Dell convertible will be a fine laptop for single use duties–we wouldn’t advise too much multi-tasking on this thing. If you need something on-the-go for basic web browsing, video streaming, word processing, spreadsheets, and presentations, this device will fit the bill. You’ll probably be fine with some lightweight photo editing as well. You won’t want to push the Inspiron too hard, but the price is certainly right.

[Today’s deal: Dell Inspiron i3185 convertible laptop for $160 at Office Depot.Remove non-product link]