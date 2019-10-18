Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 111: Ryzen 7 3750X leak, Microsoft Elite Series 2, wait for Nvidia Ampere?

Ryzen 7 3750X: 9900KS killer? Wait for Ampere? Best controller for PC? Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 111
Today's show digs deep into rumors, including Ryzen 7 3750X and Nvidia Ampere. We also take a look at the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 that just came out.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into the future, digging deep into rumors while Brad’s away.

They kick things off by discussing the recently leaked 8-core AMD Ryzen 3750X and whether it can take on the all-8-core-5GHz Intel Core i9-9900KS coming within the next month. After that, the gang dives off a viewer question about graphics card advice for a 1440p, 144Hz monitor into whether or not its worthwhile to wait for Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs at this point, or just pull the trigger on a GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 2080 Super, or 2080 Ti right now. Finally, we take a peek at the enthusiast-grade Microsoft Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which just landed in the lab.

And as always, we wrap things up by fielding a few audience questions.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 111 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

