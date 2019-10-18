The Full Nerd ep. 111: Ryzen 7 3750X leak, Microsoft Elite Series 2, wait for Nvidia Ampere?

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into the future, digging deep into rumors while Brad’s away.

They kick things off by discussing the recently leaked 8-core AMD Ryzen 3750X and whether it can take on the all-8-core-5GHz Intel Core i9-9900KS coming within the next month. After that, the gang dives off a viewer question about graphics card advice for a 1440p, 144Hz monitor into whether or not its worthwhile to wait for Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs at this point, or just pull the trigger on a GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 2080 Super, or 2080 Ti right now. Finally, we take a peek at the enthusiast-grade Microsoft Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which just landed in the lab.

And as always, we wrap things up by fielding a few audience questions.

