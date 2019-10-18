Deal

This Dell UltraSharp 24-inch monitor is $200 today

Sporting a 1900x1200 resolution, this 24-inch Dell monitor has dropped 50% to just $200 on Amazon.

Screen real estate—yes, give us more! Today you can get the Dell UltraSharp 24-inch monitor on Amazon for $200, down from a list price of $400.

This 1900x1200 monitor features a 16:10 aspect ratio and 178x178-degree viewing angle for wide views. A thin bezel makes it easy to use this monitor as part of a multi-screen setup, while the ability to pivot allows you to adjust the display to the perfect angle. Two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a mini-DisplayPort also allow you to easly connect to multiple devices.

This monitor averages 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 1,100 user ratings.

[ Today’s deal: Dell UltraSharp 24-inch monitor on Amazon for $200. ] 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
