Here’s how to learn up to 150 different languages for just $29

Learning a new language is a challenge, but it becomes vastly easier when you choose to speak a language in conversation. That's the rationale behind HelloTalk VIP, which helps you learn new languages by chatting with real native speakers around the world. Plus, lifetime plans are on sale for nearly 90% off today!

HelloTalk VIP makes learning a new language easier than ever. Through their Android- and iOS-compatible mobile app, they’ll match you up with suitable partners who will begin conversing with you in the language of your choice. This unique set up allows subscribers to absorb pronunciations faster than other methods, so they’ll become conversant faster.

With a lifetime subscription, you’ll have access to their huge network of 15 million members and be able to learn as many as 150 different languages. And, while you might be apprehensive about speaking with a stranger while you’re just starting out, rest assured that the app will provide you with a huge selection of tools that’ll assist you as you go.

Make this year the one where you learn a new language. A lifetime subscription to HelloTalk VIP is normally valued at $229.95 but, through this limited-time offer, you can get it for just $29.

 
