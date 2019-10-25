These $230 wireless headphones are only $100 today

True wireless headphones, especially those that produce elite level sound, usually cost a small fortune. But not these. Pick up a pair of super comfortable and great sounding Aunu Audio M50 true wireless headphones today and save 56 percent off the original MSRP of $230.

These headphones provide the perfect blend of portability and sophistication. Simply pair them to a Bluetooth-compatible device and you’ll enjoy up to six hours of breathtaking audio playback on a single charge. They feature a water resistance rating of IPX7 so you can wear them in all kinds of weather, they’re ergonomic so they’ll maintain a comfortable fit, and they boast graphene-powered drivers for top-tier sound.

And, since they’re truly wireless, you’ll enjoy full range of motion so you can wear them practically anywhere. Plus, with a companion app, they even boast the ability to help translate up to 33 languages in real time. That makes the Aunu Audio M50’s the perfect solution for travelers or professionals that need to communicate with colleagues from foreign nations.

Best of all, you’ll save about $130 when you purchase them at their current sale price. That’s because Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones are being offered to readers for just $99.99.

