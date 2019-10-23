Looking to work as an SQL developer? Make sure you know these tools

Knowledge is the key to corporate success. To become fully informed, a company collects data from its marketplace, existing customers, and prospective clients that’ll identify impediments to achievement and determine the best path to prosperity. Without that information, a corporation is more than likely doomed to failure.

But the amount of data collected by the average business is absolutely enormous. There’s so much of it, in fact, that they rely on databases to keep it all organized and at their fingertips. And that means that they need to hire special professionals, known as SQL Developers, who are specially trained to insert and pull information from those records.

SQL stands for Structured Query Language, but it isn’t a coding platform in the strictest sense. It, instead, is a system that allows for easy communication with a relational database. Using SQL, you can insert new information into an existing record or pull a select amount of data for analysis. And it’s SQL Developers who know exactly how to do this, which is why they boast average annual salaries of around $85K, making it a great career choice heading into the future.

Though there are many different kinds of database systems, two major options are made by Microsoft and Oracle. And each of these use their own versions of SQL. While they offer a lot of similarities, they do have a few differences. That means that, if you want to boost your chances of success as an SQL developer, you need to be familiar with at least these two SQL formats.

The Complete Microsoft and Oracle SQL Certification Bundle is a great, low-risk place to start. That’s because it offers all the training required to become certified with two immensely popular versions of SQL and delivers it via the web so you won’t have to alter your lifestyle in the process.

In all, students will receive lifetime access to 11 courses that are on the cutting edge of today’s database technology. They’ll prepare you to become a certified SQL developer as you get acquainted with Microsoft SQL Server 2012, Microsoft SQL Server 2016, and Oracle Database 12c. And, because the bundle costs just $39, it’s an economical choice for anyone who has limited funds allocated for post secondary education.

Don’t have any prior technical experience? Not a problem. That’s because the course content is delivered in a format that’s easily understood, so virtually anyone can train to become an SQL Developer. While no certifications will be handed out directly through this bundle, you will walk away fully prepared to take — and, more importantly, pass — certification exams that are delivered independently by Microsoft and Oracle, which will undoubtedly render you attractive to prospective employers.

And the possibilities of what you can do with your training as a certified SQL developer are several. You can get started out as a research analyst in a medical or scientific field, you could add to your education and become a database developer, or you could even set your sights on becoming an administrator. There are dozens of choices you could make, and the salaries keep climbing the higher you go.

SQL developers face a level of job security not present in other industries. That makes it a great career choice for anyone who’s looking for future career growth possibilities. If any of this piques your interest, even just a little bit, then you need to check out The Complete Microsoft and Oracle Certification Bundle. It’s low risk, convenient and, at just $39, is perhaps the most affordable training option currently available.

