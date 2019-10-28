Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Now 50% off, ProWritingAid can turn you into a better writer

Great writing rarely comes easy. Deadlines force us to cut corners, so we produce work that — while good — falls short of perfection. And that’s what makes ProWritingAid Premium such an indispensable tool, especially since you can get a one- or two-year subscription at half-price.

ProWritingAid Premium is a desktop app that analyzes your written work for deficiencies. It finds spelling mistakes, grammatical errors, and even locates style issues as well bad habits so your work will always be at its finest. Plus it acts as a mentor so it’s a great way to improve your own writing naturally over the long term.

And, since it’s compatible with many popular desktop writing programs like MS Word, Google Docs, Chrome, Safari, and more, chances are good it’ll work with your current setup. There are no word limits associated with your subscription and all software updates are included with purchase, so you won’t need to economize your usage either.

Becoming a better writer is easier and faster than you might think. Pick up a two-year subscription to ProWritingAid Premium today for just $44.99 or a one-year subscription for only $29.99, each offering savings of 50 percent off the regular price.

 
