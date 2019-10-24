Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Stick to your budget and get smart about spending with Truebill

An increasing number of Americans find managing their finances a challenge. In fact, statistics from debt.com show that only 32 percent actually stick to a household budget. Worse still, even fewer possess a long term savings plan. That means that the vast majority of Americans likely aren’t making ends meet, so they’re unable to prepare for the future.

It’s safe to assume, then, that our grasp of money and budgets is less than optimal. Which is precisely why financial management apps are more popular than ever. They help us to live within our means so we’ll not only stay out of debt, but save for larger expenditures. And, among the many choices available to consumers, Truebill has received some of the most positive attention.

Truebill is a critically acclaimed app that provides an overview of your financial life. You download it for free, securely connect it to your accounts, and the app finds ways to optimize your spending. Struggle with keeping track of your bills? Truebill will handle it. Subscribe to a service you rarely use? Truebill will identify it and can actually cancel the service on your behalf. Paying too much for internet? Then Truebill can even negotiate a lower price.

If you are looking to cut costs and squeeze every last drop of value from your hard earned money, then Truebill is a must. And, since the app is free to download, there’s nothing to stop you from getting on board. 





