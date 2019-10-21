The new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite just dropped to an all-time low price of $90

Summer may be over, but even if you're not reading by the beach or at the pool, a little waterproofing in your Kindle Paperwhite can go a long way. And now it's cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling its waterproof Kindle Paperwhite with a built-in light for just $90Remove non-product link, way down from the usual $130 and the best price we've seen.

The device features 8GB of onboard storage, which is plenty if you’re just downloading kilobyte-sized books. The display is upgraded from the base Kindle at 300 pixels per inch instead of 167ppi. It’s also IPX8 rated for waterproofing, which means you can drop it in more than three feet of water and expect it to keep working. The Paperwhite comes in black or light blue. We loved the Kindle Paperwhite in our review, naming it as the best waterproof Kindle in our roundup.

As with other Kindle products this particular model comes with the company’s famous “Special Offers,” which means it displays ads on the lock screen. But the other versions are on sale too. If you want the non-Special Offers version, that’s $40 off, at $110 instead of its usual $150. And you can also bump up the storage to 32GB for $115 instead of $160 (with Special Offers), or $135 (down from $180) without them.

[Today’s deal: Kindle Paperwhite for $90 on AmazonRemove non-product link]