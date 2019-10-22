This 14-course Microsoft Excel training bundle is under $35 today

Big business decisions aren't made on a hunch or gut instinct; they're backed up by precise insights derived from mountains of data. And, when it comes to making sense of all that data, Microsoft Excel is one of the best tools to know.

The Complete Excel Bundle, which contains $2,800 worth of training, will show you how to use MS Excel (not included) to analyze data to make your business a success. It includes 14 in-depth courses that’ll introduce you to this powerful spreadsheet tool, get you familiar with its many functions, and show you to manipulate data to optimize your business and maximize its potential. Best of all, the content is beginner-friendly so that virtually anyone will feel comfortable with it.

The courses in this package are delivered entirely via the web, so there are no schedules to adhere to. Simply log in when convenient and learn when you want. And, since you’ll enjoy lifetime access, you’re free to go at your own pace. Take them in any order you wish and repeat them when you need a refresher. It’s the perfect solution for business owners who want to better their chances at success, but don’t have the time to attend classes.

This is training that’s flexible, accessible, and has the potential to pay huge dividends. And it’s now more economical than ever too. That’s because, when you enter the code 20LEARN20 at checkout, you’ll save an extra 20 percent off our usual sale price and get The Complete Excel Bundle for just $31.20.

