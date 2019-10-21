Even if you already have a security system, nothing beats the peace of mind that a smart doorbell brings. And today's a great day to get connected: Amazon is selling the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $159Remove non-product link, 20 percent off and matching its 2019 low—and you get a third-gen Echo Dot for free.

This video doorbell has an adjustable built-in motion sensor, which will alert you when someone approaches your door. It also records in 1080p, so you can check in on who's there, and functions as a two-way intercom system so you can talk to whoever is on the porch using your phone or the bundled Echo Dot that comes with it. Of course, you can also use the Echo Dot as a standalone smart speaker.

In our review, we gave the Ring Video 4 stars out of 5, praising its remote capabilities, reliability and "drama-free" operation. Similarly, we gave the Echo Dot (3rd gen) 4 stars out of 5 for its improved sound and excellent build quality.

This story, "The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is 20% off and you get an Echo Dot for free" was originally published by TechHive .