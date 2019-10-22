Amazon's 24-hour PC blowout sale is stuffed with great gear at unprecedented prices

Blame it on Halloween, call it an early Black Friday, whatever the reason, Amazon is at it again with a killer one-day sale on PC products and accessoriesRemove non-product link. You’ve already seen one of the best picks today with our coverage of the curved, 1440Hz Acer monitor compatible with both FreeSync and G-Sync. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg for this sale. You’ll find killer deals on flash storage, external hard drives, NAS devices, routers, headphones, and much more, with a lot of it at unprecedented pricing.

Here are three of our favorite picks from the sale, which all happen to revolve around expanding your storage options. The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday evening.

First up is the 1TB WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD with a snazzy, pinstripe-y heatsink for $180. That’s nearly $40 lower than its previous price and the all-time low. WD Black is Western Digital’s top line for internal storage, and this PCIe 3.0 M.2 drive really impressed us when we reviewed it in February. If the 1TB model is too expensive, the 500GB version sans heatsink is $80. That’s also about $15 less than it’s ever been before.

If you need a simple backup solution, the WD 5TB My Passport portable hard drive is $100, about $30 cheaper than its usual price and the all-time low. This hard drive is packing automatic backup software and 256-bit AES hardware encryption. It also has a three-year warranty.

Finally, for someone who wants to take backups and file access to the next level, the sale has a Synology NAS and NAS hard drive combo. A two-bay Synology DiskStation DS218j and two 4TB WD Red NAS hard drives is $316. That’s the all-time low and $50 below the usual price.

If you’re on the hunt for something other than storage, there’s quite a bit else on offer, including a few HP Omen gaming desktops, an Acer Predator backpack, cheap Wi-Fi extenders, and more. Be sure to hit up Amazon’s 24-hour PC blowout sale before midnight if you want to get in on the action.

