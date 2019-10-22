GeForce or Radeon, this $50-off 144Hz curved monitor makes games smooth

Gamers, you have less than 24 hours to get a great deal on a buttery-smooth adaptive sync monitor that works with both AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce graphics cards. Amazon is selling an Acer 27-inch curved 144Hz FreeSync monitor for $170. That’s $50 below its usual price and just $10 higher than an all-time low only achieved on Black Friday. Amazon’s sale price ends just before midnight on Tuesday Pacific time.

This 1080p monitor is G-Sync Compatible, which basically means it’s a FreeSync-enabled variable refresh rate display that Nvidia certified to work well with GeForce graphics cards. If you have a G-Sync Compatible graphics card (basically all modern GeForce cards) it should automatically detect this monitor and enable the adaptive sync capabilities for tearing- and stutter-free gaming. As a FreeSync monitor at its heart, Radeon graphics cards should also support its adaptive sync technology out of the box. Easy-peasy.

FreeSync and G-Sync are both features that allows the monitor and graphics card to synchronize their refresh rates. The end result is less stutter and fewer visual artifacts for a much smoother overall gaming experience. Once you’ve used an adaptive sync monitor, it’s painful going back to a standard display.

In addition to FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, the monitor has a 4 millisecond response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, and ports for HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort. That’s a great set of gamer-centric features, and today, Acer’s display is selling for a deeply enticing price.

[Today’s deal: Acer 27-inch ED273 Abidpx for $170 at Amazon.]