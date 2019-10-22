Best Smart Home Gadgets and Accessories Discounts October 2019

Smart home gadgets are fun and convenient for everyday life. You can control technology around your house from your smartphone or with voice command. There are many devices to choose from to make your life easier such as robotic vacuums, smart thermostats, speakers, smart door locks, security cameras. automatic pet feeders, self-watering indoor gardens, AI-powered smart mirrors, and many other devices. While anyone can benefit from using smart home gadgets, it can be costly if you don’t do proper research for the latest discounts or coupons. Our DealPost team has found 6 must-buy devices that are currently on sale.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation)

Powered by Alexa assistant, Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation) is a hands-free voice-controlled device with a built-in touchscreen monitor. It can provide answers to your questions verbally and visually on the screen. Plus, it can respond to numerous commands for users once it is paired with other smart gadgets. You may even use the display to watch live television, movies, YouTube videos, or monitor the front door or your house with the security camera. If you are a music lover, you can listen to music on Spotify, Pandora, or Amazon’s own music-streaming service. Are you still not convinced? Check out the product review of Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) from one of our editors.

If you are looking for a special promotion for the Amazon Echo Show, Target is offering a special promotion that allows you to save $100 when you buy 2 Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation).

ecobee4 Wi-Fi Thermostat

Are you looking for a highly rated and reliable smart Wi-Fi thermostat? ecobee4 Wi-Fi thermostat with room sensor is what you want. It can respond to your voice commands, which is supported by Alexa voice service, that enables you to set a timer and adjust the temperature. The room sensors help you to adjust the temperature based on the hot or cold spots of the room. Since it can be connected to your iOS and Android devices, you can change your temperature anywhere around the world. Check out more detailed information of ecobee4 Wi-Fi thermostat from one of our experts’ reviews.

With so many features, what else will make this a must-buy smart product? Currently, you can purchase the ecobee4 smart thermostat at Best Buy for $190.00 after saving $59 from the original price of $249.99. Besides upgrading your home with a smart thermostat, you can always find other discounted smart gadgets at Best Buy.

iRobot Accessories

iRobot has become a household name for robotic vacuums, mops, and even lawn mowers. They are constantly upgrading their devices to ensure your home stays spotless. Starting at $299.99, you can purchase the iRobot Roomba 675 that can pick up dirt and dust from hard floors and carpets. On top of that, you can connect and schedule the cleaning from anywhere by using the iRobot HOME app. While vacuuming may not be enough, you can look into their Braava series that can help you mop your tile, stone or hardwood floor. If you are planning to buy a brand-new Roomba or Braava or just upgrade to a newer version, you can save 15% on accessories after you register your brand-new iRobot. Think of the money you can save, especially if you own more than one iRobot product.

Smart Door Locks

Many people are throwing their keys away and replacing it with a smart lock for their homes. Why? It is convenient, offers additional security, and saves time from finding your keys in various spots. As long as you are connected to your mobile app, you won’t have to worry about losing your keys again. If you need extra security, you can update your unlock code as many times as you want while you can’t have the same luxury by rekeying or reinstalling your lock. With the smart door lock, you can always let your family or friends into your home without being there physically. It can also increase connectivity by working hand in hand with your other smart security devices. They are great investments for your home and eBay has a few options for you to choose from at a low price. Browse and save on a variety of smart door locks with eBay latest offers.

Google Smart Home Speaker with Google Assistant (Refurbished)

‘Google it!’ has become a common phase that everyone uses when someone has a question about anything. It is only natural for Google to launch a product to ensure you will get all your answers without your phone or computer nearby. The product is Google Smart Home Speaker with Google Assistant which has become one of the most popular hands-free gadgets in the market. Besides answering your questions, you can plan your day and manage your tasks with Google Assistant. While you are working on your tasks, you can ask Google to play your favorite music, podcasts, news channel, or radio.

While Google Smart Home Speaker is not expensive compared to some other smart speakers in the market, you can still purchase one without paying its full price of $99.99. For a limited time only - you can purchase a refurbished Google Smart Home Speaker on Groupon with 25% off for only $74.99 plus free shipping. Buy one today and start enjoying this amazing hands-free device at home.

Ebitcam 1536P FHD Smart Camera

A security camera offers many benefits such as protecting your valuables, preventing crimes, lowering homeowner’s insurance rates, and monitoring your home, children, and pets. The peace of mind you will be getting from a reliable security system is worth the investment. With so many options to choose from, it’s hard to narrow down to a single product. If you are looking for an affordable security camera that has many features, Ebitcam is the one you need.



Ebitcam 1536 FHD smart camera is extremely easy to set up with their mobile app. You can watch the live video streaming through your computer, tablet, or cell phone. You will be getting a clear image the whole time as it offers HD video quality. Through the app, you can control the camera with digital zoom and it covers 350 x 100 degree of the room. The camera also features smart tracking, night vision, and motion detection alert. With the 20% discount Newegg is offering, you can purchase Ebitcam 1536 FHD smart camera for only $79.99 with free shipping.