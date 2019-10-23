Best Budget Keyboards for Gamers and Professionals October 2019

Find the best keyboards from Logitech, HP, Dell, and Newegg

Whether you're a gamer, a freelance writer, an IT programmer, or a business professional - there's a variety of keyboards to choose from Dell, Logitech, HP, and Newegg. Here's a list of tested keyboards our team of experts chose that have multi-purpose functionalities and great for users who have a tight budget. Let us know what you think.

Logitech Multi-Device Keyboard for $49.99

This handy multi-device keyboard from Logitech is not only providing a great value for the price of $49.99, but it also comes with other great features. By using a Logitech coupon, you can purchase the Logitech wireless K375s keyboard with a free stand for a low price. Since Bluetooth is compatible with all mobile devices and operating systems (Windows and iOS), you can simply connect and enjoy the comfort of using it anywhere. The excellent wireless connection allows you to transfer data quickly and securely within a distance of about 30 feet from the connected mobile device. The keyboard comes with a one-year warranty from the manufacturer and the delivery is free of cost. You can easily take your keyboard with you as it fits easily into any standard-sized laptop bags without taking up too much space.

$30 Off Dell's Premier Keyboard KM717+ Mice Combo

If you are looking for a wireless keyboard and mouse combo product, you will love the slim design of Dell Premier keyboard and mouse KM717. You can enjoy the comfortable layout of the Premier KM717 keyboard with any Optiplex, Latitude, Inspiron, Precision Workstation, and XPS Dell laptop. One of this keyboard's advantages is the long battery life in between charges. You can enjoy hours of work in the office or at home without any interruption of low battery signal. Dell offers free download and installation of the latest drivers, fireware, and software with the user manual. With Dell's limited-time discount, you can save almost $30 at checkout, plus free standard delivery. Did we pique your interest?

Buy the HP OMEN Sequencer for $72 less

That's right - you can get the fantastic OMEN Sequencer keyboard for only $107.99 right now with HP coupons and sales! This gaming keyboard has 0.2 ms response time and backlit keys with customizable unique effects. Choose from 16.8 million RGB colors as you enjoy playing your favorite computer games. Combine it with an HP accessory of your choice and save 20% on it with HP's limited offer. Needless to say, HP has got your back when it comes to free standard delivery! Gamers will love the command center OMEN Sequencer offers, as well as great audio controls, and sharp optical switches. Don't think twice on purchasing OMEN Sequencer - you get a lot of additional features for the price of $107.99!

Newegg's Best Keyboards in Store

While big brands like Dell, Logitech, and HP offer plenty of keyboards, don't forget to check out Newegg's powerful keyboards at affordable prices. You can purchase Rosewill Mechanical keyboard, which comes with 19 RGB backlit key colors, for $83.99 only. This model is made of top quality and durable material, which guarantees this sturdy keyboard will make it through the endless nights of gaming. The N-Key rollover registers every keystroke providing a superior gaming experience.

You can also opt for 22 RGB colors with Rosewill's NEON K81 BR model, also available with Newegg coupons, for $70 less. Get the upgraded gaming keyboard for $79.99 while supplies last. Both keyboards can be customized before play, ensuring anti-ghosting experience and precise keystrokes on the smooth keys during play. If you are not happy with your purchase, Newegg offers a 30-day return policy.



You will find these keyboards and many more at discounted prices with PCWorld's coupons. Expect a revised update of the most efficient, preferred, and quality keyboards for gamers and professionals with the next batch of tested keyboards. There's more to come, so keep an eye out for the next best offers from HP, Dell, Logitech, Newegg, and much more.