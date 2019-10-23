5 Great Gifts and Tech Gadgets for Parents October 2019

5 Great Gifts and Tech Gadgets for Parents in 2019

Are you thinking of buying something for a mom or dad this holiday season? Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, we have rounded up some of our best picks to make any parent in your life happy. Whether you want to buy them a tech gadget, something for their hobby, or to book their next vacation, we have you covered with this 2019 gift guide for the parents in your life.

For any parent, the safety of your family is always a top priority. Moms and dads want to make sure that their kids are safe offline and online. However, it has become difficult trying to protect children from online websites and social media. With new sites and apps that are popping up more and more, parents in today's society need to pay extra attention to the images, content, videos, and trends that children are exposed to. So this holiday season, to help ensure that the mom in your life will have a peace of mind, you can look at the different software and plans that Qustodio has to offer. Qustodio has location tracking for iOS and Android devices with a user-friendly interface. When you use Qustodio, you can also ensure that kids will have a safe online experience when you apply its innovative filtering technology. On top of that, you can protect them on multiple devices. You can easily set the time limit of when your children are online while blocking inappropriate websites. Parents can also add an SOS or panic button to their child's Android smartphone, which will send location-based alerts once pressed. This feature is a great safety precaution in case there is an emergency or if the child feels that he or she is in danger. Qustodio makes it easy for moms and dads to help protect their children against inappropriate content, cyber predators, cyberbullying, computer eye strain, and other cyber threats.

OnePlus has released the OnePlus 7T worldwide. Many Android lovers will rejoice when they get their OnePlus 7T, which is equipped with better technology than its predecessors. Many have even dubbed this new cell phone as one of the best Android phones you can buy in 2019. Your mom or dad will be thrilled with this fast and powerful smartphone without hurting your budget. With its mid-tier price point, you can get the OnePlus 7T for only $599. And unlike most Android phones out in the market, the display on this smartphone will give its customers the best experience. After all, OnePlus has become the master in top quality displays and the OnePlus 7T smartphone is no different. This cell phone model features a 90Hz refresh rate, which blows competitors out of the water. Most smartphones available in the market today are only equipped with 50Hz or 60Hz displays. And unlike previous OnePlus models, the OnePlus 7T is equipped with a bigger display. Along with its unique display, the OnePlus 7T is also equipped with a top-of-the-line processor. It has Qualcomm's premier Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, which is great for gaming.

For the parents who love to capture and record memories, you can think about gifting them the EOS M50 video creator kit. With this kit, anyone can create high-resolution 4K UHD* 24p videos. Parents can capture videos and edit with their children if they want. This Canon kit includes the easy-to-carry EOS M50 camera that is built with advanced features. The EOS M50 has Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus, which makes it easy to film clear videos. The kit also includes a RODE® VideoMic GO™ microphone, which helps ensure that the videos can have crystal clear and crisp audio. When it comes to storing the videos, the kit's SanDisk 32GB SD Card is big enough to store multiple video clips. The EOS M50 Video Creator Kit is a great kit for parents who love creating videos or parents who love doing creative activities with their children.

If you want to give a vacation getaway to your parents, then you can look at Hotwire offers. Hotwire has great discounts and some of the cheapest prices on hotels, car rentals, and flights. You can easily search and create your own vacation package that will match perfectly with the types of vacations that your parents enjoy. Just choose the location, neighborhood, dates, star rating, and other amenities. Each Hotwire promotion is time-sensitive and limited as availability is always changing. Hotwire also offers vacation packages at the best prices. For easy booking, you can download the free Hotwire app. By using the app, you can enjoy faster checkouts, easier booking, and app-exclusive promotions.

If you have a parent who loves making videos and gadgets, then the GoPro HERO8 may be the perfect gift for him or her. This camera provides improved image stabilization that is much better than previous models. Specifically, the GoPro HERO8's HyperSmooth 2.0 in high mode offers users smooth and clear results. Users can also take advantage of other pre-set modes that make it easier to capture great videos and the HyperSmooth stabilization is now available in all frame-rates, unlike its predecessor. GoPro HERO8's new lens provides sharp visuals and improved contrast. GoPro also released new Mods attachments that give users more versatility in their photo-taking capabilities. With this camera, your mom or your dad will also enjoy its new GoPro video-editing companion Quik, which is now built into the GoPro app for increased user-friendliness and higher convenience. Post-production via the app is now simple and easy-to-do that any parent can enjoy doing so with his or her child.

The holidays are fast approaching. Now is the perfect time to think about what types of presents to give to our loved ones. For parents who worry about their children being exposed to cyber threats, then you can look check out Qustodio offers. For mothers or fathers who need a new phone, the OnePlus 7T is a great gift. For parents who love taking photos, then look at what Canon cameras. For parents who are in need of a vacation, you can book their trip with the Hotwire app. For those who love filming videos, you can check out GoPro.