Amazon really wants people to sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited, the company’s music streaming service. And it's putting its Echo Dots where it's mouth is. Or something. Prime members can get a third-gen Echo Dot smart speaker plus one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for a ridiculous $9, way down from the usual $58 for this bundle (as the Echo Dot alone is $50) and the most ridiculously low price we've ever seen.

There are a couple of caveats, however. To get the $9 deal, you'll need to be a Prime member. Non-Prime members can still get the Echo for a buckRemove non-product link, however, though they'll need to pay for $10 a month for the service, bringing the bundle to $11 (which is still pretty insane). This deal also requires that you sign up for auto-renewal of your subscription, but you don't have to keep it and can cancel at any time.

In case you're questioning whether it's worth a dollar, we loved the third-gen Echo Dot and praised its improved audio and design. And you'll really feel that enhanced sound quality when listening to the 50 million-plus-song library offered by Amazon Music. Basically, you'd be crazy to pass up this deal, even if you hate music.

[Today’s deal: Echo Dot plus one month of Amazon Music Unlimited with auto-renewal for $9 on Amazon]

This story, "Get an Echo Dot for just $1 when you sign up for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited" was originally published by TechHive .