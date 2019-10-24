Turn one USB port into four with this on-sale $5 USB hub

Some PC or home theater peripherals are necessary, but it’s annoying that they’re necessary, so you don’t want to pay much for them. Well, today’s the day to pick-up an Anker non-powered 4-port USB Hub for $5 with the code ANKERAHUB.

“Non-powered” means that the hub doesn’t draw power by plugging it into a standard wall outlet. Instead, it draws power from the USB port you plug it into on your computer. That means this hub won’t be able to power most external hard drives, though it should work well with flash drives and peripherals like keyboards and mice. Once it’s running, the hub supports data transfer up to 5 gigabits per second over USB 3.0.

Anker’s 4-port hub is very tiny and will stay out of your way, measuring just 0.4 of an inch high. It also comes with a two-foot cord for getting its power from a standard USB connector. The non-powered hub doesn’t support charging, of course. If you’re using this for a laptop with only one charging port, for example, you won’t be able to recharge your smartphone and run this hub at the same time.

Still, for $5, this is a great, affordable way to add some extra USB ports to your PC.

[Today’s deal: Anker 4-port USB 3.0 hub for $5 at Amazon.]