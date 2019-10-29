Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Grab a lifetime of VPN protection for only $40 today

Cybercriminals, to put it mildly, are a nuisance. They use sophisticated techniques to access confidential information, steal identities, and put livelihoods in jeopardy. But there is a way to protect yourself from becoming a victim—just equip yourself with a VPN.

Of course, doing so is easier said than done since there are so many VPN options to choose from. And, finding the one that gives you the perfect mix of speed and protection can feel a lot like finding a needle in a haystack.

Ivacy offers an ideal blend of performance, features, and affordability that’s hard to find anywhere else. That makes it a perfect choice for the average family. You simply choose the subscription package that fits your needs, pay just one small fee, and enjoy years of protection from some of the web’s most nasty characters.

With powerful 256-bit encryption, Ivacy renders all types of networks safe. And, unlike other VPNs, it’ll work on most devices including routers, smart TV’s, and gaming consoles. That means that your entire tech collection will be protected.

At a time when cyber crime is so prolific, going without a VPN just isn’t an option. Fortunately, subscribing isn’t expensive. Enjoy a lengthy five years of Ivacy VPN protection right now for just $29.99, a savings of 96 percent off the regular price. Or, if you want something with a little more heft, choose their lifetime subscription for five devices at just $39.99 or, for even more value, a lifetime ten device subscription for $59.99.

 
