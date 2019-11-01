You can get this refurbished Dell Chromebook for only $105 today

Laptops are practically essential these days. But finding one that fits your needs — and your budget — can be difficult, which is what makes this refurbished Dell Chromebook, currently $104.99, such an intriguing option.

Forget everything you think you know about the Chromebook. Most would agree, when they were first introduced almost a decade ago, Chromebooks were less than practical. After all, they were under-powered and required a web connection to be of any use. But times have changed. They have since vastly improved in both performance and features, so they’re now a viable and, more importantly, economical alternative to both MacBooks and Windows powered laptops.

If you are in the market for a portable computer, then you should check out this 11.6 inch model from Dell. The Chromebook 11 is small enough to be easily toted between classes and meetings, but offers adequate power to keep you productive. It features a speedy 2.1 Ghz Intel Celeron processor, 16GB of file storage, and a 10-hour battery. And, since it runs on the dependable Chrome OS, it boots up fast and isn’t as susceptible to viruses like other systems are.

Perhaps best of all, you won’t have to break the bank to own this particular model. That’s because it has been certified refurbished to grade ‘A’ — or like new — condition, so it carries a price tag that’s far lower than the original MSRP. In fact, you can get it for just $104.99, so this Chromebook offers what is likely the best bang for your buck.

Dell Chromebook 11 11.6" 16GB - Grey (Certified Refurbished) - $104.99



