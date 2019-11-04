This tool lets you create & host custom marketing videos for under $70

Videos play an important role in web marketing campaigns. They allow potential customers to visualize a product, which leads to increased sales. But most video hosting services are fraught with complications. They either force you to make compromises i=on how your videos are shown or, if they don’t, cost a king’s ransom to use. And neither is optimal.

That’s why marketers all over the country are choosing to go with vooPlayer, a video hosting solution that’s both versatile and cost effective. With vooPlayer, you simply upload your marketing video so that potential clients can stream it with ease. They grant you the power to customize how your video is consumed, they won’t insert third party advertising into it and, for all this, they only ask for a relatively small amount of money in return.

What makes vooPlayer so different is in just how many features it offers. The easy to use interface lets you add tools like opt-in boxes, timed calls to action, and subscribe buttons to increase sales fast. And they provide you with detailed statistics about each video so you can determine which ones are having the biggest impact. That means you’ll learn what works best so you can streamline future videos for maximum effectiveness.

A good marketing video can make your break your web-based business. So it makes sense to use the most versatile hosting service out there. And, with this special offer, you can save a minimum of 82% off the cost of one of their pro level subscription packages.

Subscribe to the vooPlayer Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription, which normally costs $840, and host all your videos for life for only $69. Don’t need to host videos for that long? Then choose their three year subscription for just $49 or their one year subscription for only $29.

vooPlayer Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $69



See Deal

Prices subject to change.