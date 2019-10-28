Deal

This 15-inch Acer laptop for $150 is perfect for work and play

This 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 1 is light on specs, but heavy on value at just $150.

aceraspire1
Acer

Whenever you find a laptop for under $200 it’s well worth a look, and right now, we've got a great one for you: The 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 1 is just $150 at Walmart today, $50 off its list price and cheaper than the 14-inch model at Amazon. Granted, it’s not a particularly powerful computer for this price, but it’ll get the job done for travelers and students.

This Acer Aspire 1 features a 15.6-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution, a dual-core 1.1Ghz Intel Celeron 4000 with a boost to 2.6GHz, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard flash storage. These are essentially Chromebook-level specs, but instead of Google’s OS it’s rocking Windows 10 in S Mode, which means the computer can only run apps from the Windows Store. If you need traditional desktop programs, you can do a one-way upgrade to regular Windows for free. For ports, this laptop has two USB 2.0 ports, one standard USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, and one HDMI out. There’s also an Ethernet port, Bluetooth 4.1, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

Basically, the Acer Aspire 1 has got everything you need, which makes this a solid deal at just $150.

[Today’s deal: 15-inch Acer Aspire 1 for $150 at Walmart]

