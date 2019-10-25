This $14 128GB flash drive connects to your iPhone, Android phone and PC

It’s for iPhones, it’s for Android phones, it’s for laptops, it’s the E&jing Photostick 128GB thumb drive! And if you've ever wanted a flash drive that can hook up to three very different devices, it's for you. Amazon is selling the 128GB USB drive for $14 with the checkout code LLQ6E6CGRemove non-product link, half off the usual price for a whole lot of storage that will fit into pretty much any device you need.

At first glance, this is a big ol’ USB drive with a lightning connector meaning it only works with iPhone and iPad devices. Dig a little deeper, however, and you’ll see that this USB drive has a pop-out standard Type-A USB connector.

E&jing Thumb drive does whaaat?

If that wasn’t enough the Type-A connector flips up to reveal a microUSB connector for Android devices underneath. Unfortunately, this drive doesn’t have a USB-C connector so you'll need a microUSB-to-USB-C adapter for it to work with newer Android phones that have already made the switch to Type-C ports. Also, iPhone users will need to download a companion app to enable file transfers.

While it might not be for everyone, the unique features of this USB drive caught our eye, and its $14 price tag for 128GB of storage makes it an awesome impulse buy.

[Today’s deal: E&jing 128GB thumb drive with multi-device connectors for $14 at AmazonRemove non-product link]