AMD slashes RX 590 prices as rumors of Nvidia's GTX 1660 Super heat up

There’s a rumor going around that Nvidia plans to refresh its top 1080p card, the GeForce GTX 1660, with an upgraded GTX 1660 Super for $230, possibly as soon as this week. As if in response, AMD and its partners miraculously dropped the prices on a bunch of RX 590 cards and thrown in a couple games to boot, with many at tantalizingly low prices.

Our top pick from the sale cards is the Sapphire Radeon Pulse RX 590 for $200Remove non-product link, about $25 off its usual price. We reviewed the slightly upgraded Nitro+ variant of the Radeon Pulse and liked it a lot. The regular Pulse has a slightly slower boost clock but is essentially the same card. If the Sapphire isn’t your speed, the ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX 590 is $195Remove non-product link. And finally, the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 590 is down to $190 at AmazonRemove non-product link. It’s been at that price for a while, but it's worth a spotlight here. And remember: in addition to the lower prices, AMD is giving away three months free of Xbox Game Pass for PC and the Radeon Raise the Game Bundle with your choice of either Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

With an RX 590 you can expect no compromises 1080p gaming on most AAA titles, though a few newer titles might need to drop from the "Ultra" to "High" graphics settings for the best performance. Still thought, these are great cards at great prices, and you can expect a very good 1080p experience from any of them.