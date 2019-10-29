You’ve got the 4K TV, the perfect set-top box, and your smart lighting is on point. Now it’s time to upgrade your living room audio: Amazon is selling the fantastic Yamaha sound bar and wireless subwoofer YAS-207 for just $170 todayRemove non-product link, 43 percent off its $300 list price and $60 less than its most recent price cut.

The Yamaha YAS-207 available today comes in black and is the first soundbar to feature DTS Virtual:X “3D sound” technology. It’s also packing Bluetooth for streaming music from a phone or other device. For inputs, the YAS-207 has one HDMI in, one HDMI out, one digital optical in, and one stereo mini in.

We reviewed the YAS-207 in June and gave it four and half stars. We found the DTX Virtual:X sound to be on point, and also liked the mobile app that lets you control the soundbar with your phone. So, if you’re looking to bump up the sound in your living room or den, today’s deal is a good place to start. In our experience, sometimes background sounds would get a little too overpowering making it hard to hear dialog at times. Overall, however, the positives of DTS Virtual:X easily make this a smart pickup.

[Today’s deal: Yamaha YAS-207BL sounder and subwoofer for $170 at AmazonRemove non-product link]

This story, "Yamaha's excellent YAS-207BL soundbar is a crazy all-time-low of $170" was originally published by TechHive .