Give yourself the gift of more ports with this $6.49 USB hub

Running out of ports on your laptop or desktop is an all-too-familiar situation for many users—especially if you have a Mac. Today, though, you can turn one USB port into many for less than the cost of a pizza with an enticing discount on a 4-port Sabrent USB hub, bringing it down to $6.49 on Amazon.

This hub comes with four built-in USB 2.0 ports, all with transfer speeds up to 480 Mbps (note that these ports aren’t capable of charging your other devices). A small profile makes it easy to toss this hub in a laptop bag to take on the go, while broad compatibility means you’ll be able to use it with a ton of devices. In addition, individual power switches, illuminated by LEDs, allow you to control each individual port.

While we haven’t formally reviewed Sabrent’s hub ourselves, several members of our staff swear by it, and the hub averages 4.3 stars out of 5 across nearly 16,000 user ratings on Amazon.

[Today’s deal: 4-port Sabrent USB hub for $6.49 on Amazon]