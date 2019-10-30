Travel & Gadgets for the Holidays 2019

The holiday season can be stressful, and so can be the case with planning your family Thanksgiving get-together. It can get harder when you are traveling with kids who need to be entertained during your flight or a road trip. We have prepared a list of items to consider taking on your trip which won't take up too much space in your luggage and can make the trip a whole lot more pleasant. Consider investing in these recommended gaming consoles, headphones, games, car rentals, and holiday destination suggestions from G2A, Samsung, and other top picks.

Up to 20% off The Sightseeing Pass destinations

There are many sites that provide discounts on holiday bookings, but there are only a few providing exclusive offers. Escape the holiday madness and enjoy some quiet time. If that caught your interest, consider one of the exclusive coupon from The Sightseeing Pass & and head to New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Miami, or exotic Puerto Rico. Redeem one of the available exclusive coupon codes to save up to 20% off your trip. Enjoy a carefree family vacation and explore new destinations across the US.

Save $25 off Alamo car rental

Prepare ahead of time and book a cheap rental car from Alamo. You can save $25 when you book a weekly rental with Alamo coupon codes. The earlier you book, the higher the discount will be. Alamo provides free upgrades on select vehicles, as well as last minute specials on car rentals. Another advantage when you book with Alamo is that you can pick up and drop off your rental car straight at the airport hassle-free. Choose from one of the hundreds of locations across the US and abroad when booking with an Alamo discount code.

G2A gaming consoles & accessories from $260

When traveling with children, you have to think of ways to keep them entertained during your trip. A perfect way to keep them busy is with a gaming console, which you can get withG2A coupons. You will find a variety of gaming consoles such as the Xbox 360 Console or PlayStation 4. Save with PCWorld coupons when purchasing the Xbox 360 S 1TB Console Fortnite Special Edition for $332. Another alternative is the recently released Nintendo Switch Lite for $255 with 32GB of storage, stereo speakers, and a 5.5-inch display. G2A also offers a selection of video games compatible with your console.

$129.99 travel Samsung headphones on sale

Combine your gaming console with a pair of quality Samsung headphones such as the Galaxy buds, starting at $129.99. These stereo headphones come with a stunning design and are compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Note and Galaxy S phone models. Enjoy up to 6 hours of playtime and 5 hours of talk time. Samsung offers a variety of headphones including wired and Bluetooth headphones to choose from. Choosing the right pair might be difficult and in that case, you can read some expert reviews before purchasing yours. Your headphones can also be paired and connected with gaming consoles, tablets, laptops, and phones. They will come in handy more than you think, so why not get a pair of these Samsung buds today.



When it comes to traveling, most of us want to take as many gadgets as possible to watch films, play games, listen to music. Packing a gaming console and headphones is always a good idea, even more so when you can purchase both with a discount. Make sure to visit PCWorld coupons for more ideas on gadgets to take with you on your vacation.