MSI and Redragon gamer gear is up to 41% off in Amazon's 24-hour sale

Amazon’s running another gamerific one-day sale on Wednesday. The online retailer is selling MSI and Redragon gamer gear at up to 41 percent offRemove non-product link. The sale includes deals on mice, keyboards, headsets, and more. There were also two gamer laptops on sale, but to be honest we weren’t too impressed by them, as paying $900 or more for a laptop with older GeForce GTX 1060 graphics isn’t the stellar deal it once was (though it isn’t bad).

Here are our top picks from the 24-hour blowout, which ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening.

First, at the cheapest, end we have the Redragon M908 Impact RGB LED MMO mouse for $24. This mouse is usually around $33. A $9 drop isn’t much, but $24 for a high DPI mouse is a great price. The Redragon M908 has a maximum DPI of 12,400, with 5 preset levels of 500, 1000, 2000,3000, and 6200. Those are all reasonable presets, but if you really want to crank up the sensitivity to the maximum you can do that as well. The mouse also comes with RGB lighting, 18 programmable buttons, and 5 memory profiles.

Next is the Redragon K563 Surya 104-key mechanical keyboard for $40. This keyboard is usually between $50 to $60, and $40 is the all-time low. Redragon brand keyboards are discount devices that use imitation Cherry MX keyboard switches to keep the costs down. This keyboard uses Outemu Blue switches, which means they should have a very tactile feel and a wonderful clickety-clack sound. They also have 5 macro keys, N-key rollover for more accurate key presses, and RGB backlighting.

Finally, we’ve got a SainSonic 15.6-inch portable touchscreen monitor for $200, down from $280—another all-time low. It has a USB-C port, a second Type-C power port, and a mini-HDMI. It’s also rocking two, built-in 1.5 watt speakers. This is a nice on-the-go secondary display for a laptop when one screen just can’t cut it.

These are our favorite discounts, but there are plenty more where they came from. Be sure to hit up the 24 hour sale’s landing page to see all the deals.

[Today’s deal: MSI and Redragon gamer gear one-day sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]