It may be Halloween, but the MacBook Pro deal is all treat and no trick. Amazon is running a one-day sale on refurbished MacBook Pros from mid-2018Remove non-product link, with some fantastic deals if you act fast.

First up, is a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar from mid-2018 for $1,890, an all-time low for this configuration and way below the $2,600 it usually goes for. It's rocking a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and a 220ppi display. The laptop also has four Thunderbolt 3 ports that use a USB Type-C connector.

If that's too much pro for you, Amazon also has a 15-inch model with half the storage and a slightly slower CPU for $1,780Remove non-product link down from the usual $2,400. Instead of the 512GB of onboard SSD storage it has 256GB and the Core i7 has a base clock of 2.2GHz instead of 2.6GHz. Other than that it still has the same 2880-by-1800 resolution, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and the Touch Bar.

Both of these laptops come with macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and you can upgrade to the newer Catalina just fine.

This story, "Amazon's one-day sale has scary low prices on renewed MacBook Pros" was originally published by Macworld .