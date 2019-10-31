Deal

Amazon's one-day sale has scary low prices on renewed MacBook Pros

Save hundreds on a great laptop.

Contributor, Macworld |

2018 macbook pro 02
Dan Masaoka/IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

It may be Halloween, but the MacBook Pro deal is all treat and no trick. Amazon is running a one-day sale on refurbished MacBook Pros from mid-2018, with some fantastic deals if you act fast.

First up, is a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar from mid-2018 for $1,890, an all-time low for this configuration and way below the $2,600 it usually goes for. It's rocking a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and a 220ppi display. The laptop also has four Thunderbolt 3 ports that use a USB Type-C connector.

If that's too much pro for you, Amazon also has a 15-inch model with half the storage and a slightly slower CPU for $1,780 down from the usual $2,400. Instead of the 512GB of onboard SSD storage it has 256GB and the Core i7 has a base clock of 2.2GHz instead of 2.6GHz. Other than that it still has the same 2880-by-1800 resolution, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and the Touch Bar.

Both of these laptops come with macOS 10.13 High Sierra, and you can upgrade to the newer Catalina just fine.

[Today’s deal: Refreshed MacBook Pro one-day sale on Amazon]

This story, "Amazon's one-day sale has scary low prices on renewed MacBook Pros" was originally published by Macworld.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes