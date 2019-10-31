Grab a Sabrent universal docking station for $59.49 today

A docking station can relieve the hassles of laptop and tablet use in a crowded workspace, and today you can get one on the cheap: Sabrent’s universal docking stand is back to a low of $59.49Remove non-product link on Amazon.

This docking station comes with a ton of built-in ports and features to add all the connections you need in one place. Two USB 3.0 ports give you SuperSpeed USB 3.0 throughput, while two USB 2.0 inputs allow you to hook up peripherals like keyboards, printers, and more. Two additional USB charging ports allow you to charge up mobile devices quickly. In addition, with DVI and HDMI ports, you’ll have the ability to connect to multiple monitors, ethernet, and more.

If you’re a Mac user, note this information via Sabrent about the macOS 10.13.4 update: “We have become aware that installing macOS release Version 10.13.4 will cause DisplayLink connected displays to go blank after the OS upgrade. With the current DisplayLink driver [4.3] beta3 installed you will be able to extend 1 desktop. Functionality such as ethernet and audio, where implemented, is unaffected. We have alerted Apple to this issue and are working hard to find a resolution. The macOSX version 10.13.3 is unaffected at this time.”

[ Today’s deal: Sabrent’s universal docking stand for $59.49Remove non-product link on Amazon. ]