Walmart's treat: Two sweet Intel Core-equipped laptops for under $400

Forget the tricks. Walmart’s dishing out treats this halloween with two delectable deals on budget laptops equipped with Intel’s powerful Core processors. With prices under $400, there’s nothing scary about these discounts.

Our first contestant is the Lenovo Ideapad S340 for $300Remove non-product link, down from the sticker price of $449. This sweet-looking budget beast offers a 15.6-inch display. It’s not clear what the resolution is, but the product description says it’s HD, which usually means 1366-by-768. For 1080p screens, the product page usually says “Full HD.” This laptop also packs a dual-core, four thread, 2.1 GHz Core i3-8145U “Whiskey Lake” processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage—a solid setup for basic everyday tasks, especially at this price, though you won’t have much room to store big files unless you swap in another SSD.

If Lenovo’s laptop isn’t packing enough storage for you, consider the HP 14 for $400Remove non-product link. This clamshell packs a much newer and more powerful “Ice Lake” Core i5-1035G1 processor with four cores and eight threads. The 1GHz base clock sounds as slow as a Walking Dead zombie, but it features a 3.6GHz boost clock for beefier tasks, bringing it closer to World War Z levels. HP’s laptop also includes 8GB of RAM and a bigger 256GB SSD made even faster with a boost from 16GB of Intel’s Optane memory. Again, it looks like the 14-inch display is rocking 1366-by-768 resolution.

It’s not clear when these deals will end, but if you’re interested, take advantage now before they disappear into the grave.