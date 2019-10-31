Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 113: Intel Core i9-9900KS and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super reviewed

New bests, albeit barely

The Full Nerd
Intel Core i9-9900KS and Nvidia GTX 1660 Super reviews | The Full Nerd ep. 113
Intel Core i9-9900KS and Nvidia GTX 1660 Super reviews | The Full Nerd ep. 113
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
Today's show revolves around two reviews: Intel's Core i9-9900KS and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Super.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray explain why some hot new hardware releases are only slightly better than what came before, but still the best options around. We’re reviewing the Intel Core i9-9900KS and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super.

Intel’s chip manages to achieve blazing-fast all-core 5GHz boost speeds, making it the fastest gaming processor ever released. And at a mere $25 premium over the existing Core i9-9900K, the price is surprisingly right too! It doesn’t radically alter the desktop processor landscape though. The GeForce GTX 1660 Super, meanwhile, sticks to the same core specs as the original GTX 1660, but swaps in much faster GDDR6 memory for a sizable performance uplift. What does that mean for the original GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti, both of which are still sticking around? And how do AMD’s aging Radeon RX 570, 580, and 590 compare? We dig into the details.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 113 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes