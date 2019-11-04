Go beyond your roots with 50% off 23AndMe Ancestry and Health DNA kit

If you want to discover your genetic and your health makeup without going to a clinic, 23andMe is the best way to do it. And today, it's a whole lot cheaper. Amazon has slashed the price of the 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test to just $99 todayRemove non-product link–half off its usual $199 price and an all-time low price for the kit.

With the 23andMe DNA Test you get more than 150 reports dealing with health and wellness, and the always fascinating ancestry results. The company says you can get understand the likelihood of developing certain diseases such as Type 2 Diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and celiac disease. If you haven’t got kids yet or plan to have more there are reports about potential health conditions you may pass on such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs.

Of course, what most people are interested in when it comes to DNA its is to see which parts of the world their family actual comes Fromm and this kit will break it all down for you, with the same ancestry reports, a DNA relative finder, and a family tree builder that comes in the cheaper kit, which is also on sale today, but not for as steep of a discount. Amazon is selling the standard 23andMe kit for $79Remove non-product link, $20 off its $100 MSRP.

[Today’s deal: 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test for $99 on AmazonRemove non-product link]