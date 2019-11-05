Learn languages fast & save up to 95% on a subscription to Mondly

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
World travel ranks pretty high on most peoples’ bucket lists. Some fail to leave their own borders, however, due to an inability to speak foreign languages. But learning a new language doesn’t have to be hard. Or expensive. All you need is a subscription to Mondly.

Mondly is a mobile app that employs state-of-the-art speech recognition technology to teach you how to speak a new language as efficiently as possible. It actually listens to your voice and praises you when you pronounce words correctly. It boasts a library of 33 different languages and breaks your training down into lessons that are short and manageable. Plus, Mondly offers a variety of teaching aids that can speed up your progress.

Traditional language learning classes are expensive and, let’s face it, boring. Mondly, instead, takes a new and innovative approach to getting you fluent whenever and wherever you like. And, since Mondly has a wide range of lifetime subscription models — each offered now with discounts of up to 95 percent ― chances are good that you’ll find one to suit your purposes. 

Receive access to the entire Mondly language learning library for life and pay just $99.99, a savings of 95 percent off the regular price. Or, if you don’t need to learn that many languages, choose their lifetime five-language subscription package for $69.99. Also available is a three-language lifetime subscription for $59.99, and a one-language lifetime subscription for $39.99.

 
