Snatch an Echo Show 2 and a Philips Hue bulb for $80 off at Amazon

The Echo Show 2 and Philips Hue bulb bundle is just $180 at Amazon right now.

Alexa-powered speakers and displays are great on their own, but they really shine as part of a smart home system. To get you on the road to automated glory, Amazon is selling the fabulous Echo Show 2 and a Philips Hue light bulb for $180, $80 off the usual $260 price for this bundle and $50 less than the price of an Echo Show 2 on its own.

For smart home fans, the Echo Show 2 has an integrated Zigbee controller, and has no trouble standing in as a basic Hue bridge for Philips Hue light bulbs. If you expand your Hue network you’ll still need the Hue bridge for using the Hue app’s color wheel and Hue accessories, but out of the box, the Echo Show 2 will turn your bulb on and off just by asking.

In addition to smart home control, the Echo Show 2 has a 10-inch display for watching videos and checking on your Ring feeds, as well as displaying photos, weather forecasts, calendars, and more. It’s an awesome little smart assistant device available at a great price today.

