Get your holiday shopping out of the way with these wireless earphone deals

Audiophiles are notoriously difficult to shop for. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of five different headphones that even the most discerning music lover would appreciate. And, since each one is discounted by as much as 73 percent, now is the perfect time to get started on your holiday shopping.

AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds

These look similar to Apple’s popular AirPods but cost a fraction of the price. They provide a crisp, clear sound and feature modern technology ― such as Bluetooth 5.0 ― so they’ll remain on the cutting edge for years to come. And they offer four hours of playback per charge, they’re super comfortable, and come with a handy case that recharges wirelessly.

MSRP: $129.99

Sale Price: $39.99

Savings: 69 percent

AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds - $39.99



See Deal

TR9 True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case

These true wireless earbuds from 1VoiceNYC are designed to provide the perfect listening experience. They deliver awesome sound, are ergonomic so they can be worn for long periods, and they are completely wireless so they place no limitations on what you can do while wearing them. And, at this price, they fit practically any budget.

MSRP: $119.00

Sale Price: $34.99

Savings: 70 percent

TR9 True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case - $34.99



See Deal

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Looking for a pair of headphones that any audiophile will appreciate? Then check these out. They feature neodymium-backed 40mm speakers for superior audio, T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology, and an ergonomic design so they can be comfortably worn all day. They’re perfect for commuting, hitting the town, or even for drowning out your noisy coworkers.

MSRP: $259.99

Sale Price: $69.99

Savings: 73 percent

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $69.99



See Deal



Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones and Companion Translator App

These headphones provide the perfect blend of portability and sophistication. They offer up to six hours of audio playback, feature a water resistance rating of IPX7 so they can be worn in all kinds of weather, and are ergonomic so they’ll maintain a comfortable fit. Plus, they boast graphene-powered drivers, so you’ll enjoy quality sounds, especially considering the price.

MSRP: $229.98

Sale Price: $99.99

Savings: 56 percent

Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App - $99.99



See Deal

Zunammy Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Comfort Pads

Many of the Bluetooth headphones on the market cost well over a hundred dollars. These, by contrast, maintain a price point that’s far more affordable yet doesn’t ask you to compromise on quality. They offer six hours of playback time, feature ultra comfortable ear pads, and sport control buttons that are among the most easily accessible.

MSRP: $29.99

Sale Price: $14.99

Savings: 50 percent

Zunammy Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Comfort Pads - $14.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.