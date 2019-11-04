Get high-quality keyboards, mice, and microphones for cheap in Amazon's 24-hour Logitech sale

Today is the perfect day to pick-up some Logitech peripherals. Amazon is throwing a one-day blowout sale on Logitech mice, keyboards, headsets, and Blue microphonesRemove non-product link. The sale prices end just before midnight on Monday.

There’s a lot available at delicious prices, but these are our three favorite deals in the Logitech 24-hour sale.

First up is the beloved Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse for $47. Its most recent price was closer to $60, and this is the all-time low. The original MX Master features a speed-adaptive scroll wheel, a thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and advanced gestures, and a promise of up to 40 days battery life on a single charge. This mouse also includes Logitech’s easy switching feature, which lets you seamlessly move the mouse between three different devices. This isn’t the same as Flow, which lets users work and share data across multiple devices, but Easy Switching is still a handy inclusion.

Next is the Logitech K800 wireless keyboard for $48 instead of the more recent $60. This is not quite the all-time low of $46, but it’s close. This keyboard is backlit, and when we reviewed the K800 we thought it offered a very comfortable typing experience.

Finally, the Logitech K600 TV—a keyboard built for the couch—is on sale for $40, down from around $51. It features an integrated touchpad, and a D-Pad for controlling select smart TVs. This is another keyboard we reviewed, and thought it did some things very well, including its emphasis on thumb control thanks to the strategic placement of the trackpad and media keys.

Beyond our top picks, there are some nice price cuts on Blue microphones, including the popular Yeti. The discounts aren’t quite as steep as what we’ve seen in previous sales, but they’re still far below what you’d pay on a normal day. Be sure to hit up the full Amazon sale to see all the deals on Logitech headsets, mice, keyboards, and more!

[Today's sale: Logitech PC Gaming and Productivity one-day sale on Amazon.]