Amazon's awesome Anker sale brings killer deals on earbuds, chargers, and more

If you've got a new iPhone or a Pixel 4 that's in need of a wireless charger or a set of Bluetooth buds, today's the day to get em. Amazon is running a one-day sale on Anker's diverse line of smartphone accessoriesRemove non-product link, with many at all-time lows. Here are our favorite deals.

First up, Anker’s wireless PowerWave 7.5 Stand is $21 todayRemove non-product link down from the usual $30. This Qi-Certified charger offers a simple portrait mode stand for charging your compatible phone such as the iPhone 8 and up, and the Samsung Galaxy S8 and up. If you’d like to watch a movie while you charge, your phone can also be set in landscape orientation and still charge. We reviewed the newer version of this stand and loved it, just remember that this model doesn't come with a charger in the box.

Next we have a pair of Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds for $69Remove non-product link, $30 off its usual $99 selling price. These earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity, a 100-hour playtime promise, and a dedicated button press for activating your phone’s smart assistant. Anker says they’re “fully sweatproof,” and they can be rinsed under the tap. The earbuds also come with multiple sized eartips and jackets to suit multiple ear sizes.

Finally, the Soundcore Icon waterproof portable speaker with detachable strap is $35Remove non-product link instead of $50. This speaker has IP67 water resistance, which means it can survive a drop in about three feet of water for half an hour. Anker says the battery provides 12 hours of playtime and you can amplify the sound by pairing two icons to play simultaneously.

[Today’s deal: One-day Anker accessories sale at AmazonRemove non-product link]