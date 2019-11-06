Amazon rocks out with all-time-low prices on Sony Bluetooth headphones

Sony is always a solid choice when you're shopping for a pair of Bluetooth headphones, but they're not always the cheapest. Today they are. Amazon has slashed the price of two popular Sony headphonesRemove non-product link to an all-time-low price of $38 apiece, so whether you're looking for a set of earbuds or a more traditional over-the-ear pair, we've got you covered.

First up are a pair of Sony Wi-Xb400 Extra Bass earbuds for $38Remove non-product link instead of the usual $60. These buds have 12mm drivers and up to 15 hours of battery life, and with USB-C quick-charging support, you'll never be away from your tunes for too long. The earbuds also have magnets so they can connect together when not in use so they'll be harder to lose.

Next we have the Sony WH-CH510 wireless over-the-ear headphones, also at a $22 discount for $38Remove non-product link. The batteries on these headphones support up to 35 hours of playback time, and are packing Bluetooth as well as NFC. The cans themselves have a swivel design to pack them flat in a suitcase, they also use USB-C for charging and are packing 30mm drivers.

[Today’s deal: Sony WH-CH510 wireless over-the-ear headphonesRemove non-product link and Sony Wi-Xb400 Extra Bass earbudsRemove non-product link for $38 each at Amazon]