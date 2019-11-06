Amazon rocks out with all-time-low prices on Sony Bluetooth headphones

Deal

Amazon is selling a pair of Sony earbuds and over-the-ear headphones for $38 today.

Sony is always a solid choice when you're shopping for a pair of Bluetooth headphones, but they're not always the cheapest. Today they are. Amazon has slashed the price of two popular Sony headphones to an all-time-low price of $38 apiece, so whether you're looking for a set of earbuds or a more traditional over-the-ear pair, we've got you covered.

First up are a pair of Sony Wi-Xb400 Extra Bass earbuds for $38 instead of the usual $60. These buds have 12mm drivers and up to 15 hours of battery life, and with USB-C quick-charging support, you'll never be away from your tunes for too long. The earbuds also have magnets so they can connect together when not in use so they'll be harder to lose.

Next we have the Sony WH-CH510 wireless over-the-ear headphones, also at a $22 discount for $38. The batteries on these headphones support up to 35 hours of playback time, and are packing Bluetooth as well as NFC. The cans themselves have a swivel design to pack them flat in a suitcase, they also use USB-C for charging and are packing 30mm drivers.

[Today’s deal: Sony WH-CH510 wireless over-the-ear headphones and Sony Wi-Xb400 Extra Bass earbuds for $38 each at Amazon]

