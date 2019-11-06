Lenovo's Ryzen-powered Flex 14 convertible laptop plummets to $570

There’s a solid deal circulating the Internet on a convertible laptop packing a high-end Ryzen mobile CPU. Amazon is selling the Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 for $570. That’s the all-time low, and though the price has been dropping in recent weeks, it wasn’t that long ago this laptop was selling for over $650.

This particular Lenovo Flex 14 is packing the quad-core, eight thread Ryzen 7 3700U. The processor speeds along with a of 2.3GHz base clock and a 4GHz boost clock. It’s also packing integrated Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics.

Beyond the processor, the laptop packs a 14-inch IPS 1080p touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of blazing-fast NVMe SSD storage. For connectivity, it has one HDMI out, one USB-C, a multi-card reader, and two standard USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports. Lenovo says it supports up to 8 hours of battery power. This version of the Flex 14 supports active pens, but doesn’t come with one included.

Overall this would be a solid-performing, nice-sized daily driver for most people. The laptop couldn’t handle modern AAA games well, but the integrated Radeon graphics should let you get in some solid play sessions with esports and other less graphically intensive titles. The modest storage capacity could hurt if you use this as your full-time computer, but you can get past that if you don’t mind offloading data to an external drive or online storage, or even swapping in a bigger SSD.

If the laptop runs out at Amazon it’s also available at NeweggRemove non-product link for the same price.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo Flex 14 (AMD) for $570 at Amazon.]