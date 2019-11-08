Best Early Offers Black Friday 2019

Black Friday is the biggest shopping season of the year when people get to grab huge discounts and cross off names on their holiday shopping list.

Since Black Friday falls later in the month this year, stores are sharing their Black Friday deals earlier than ever before. We have gathered our top picks for 2019. And to help you get the most out of this Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, below you can find the best early offers for Black Friday 2019 and some tips to get the most discounts:

Best offers and deals Black Friday 2019 (Updated)

During Black Friday 2019, stay posted with our tips to get the best deals and prices:

Black Friday 2019: Everything you need to know

Pre-Black Friday Coupons for Sitewide Discounts

Which Stores Have the Best Offers?

Walmart

Black Friday store hours: TBA

(Staying open from Thanksgiving (5pm) until local close - 2018)

Online: TBA

Best deal: Last year, Walmart had this best deals:

Sony PS4 1TV Slim Spider-Man Bundle - $199 each

Google Home Hub - $99

65” Class 4K Roku Smart TV - $398

So, on this Black Friday, pay attention on the prices for PS4, Google Products and Smart TVs.

Check here for all Walmart Black Friday deals.

Target

Black Friday store hours: TBA

(Opens 7am - 2018)

Online: TBA

Best deal: Black Friday deals are not yet online, but you can find all the best Target deals here.

Best Buy

Black Friday store hours: TBA

(8am to 10pm - 2018)

Online: TBA

Best deals:

In 2018, the best Black Friday offers were:

Samsung 4K Ultra HD with HDR - $599.99 (save $200)

Apple iPad Mini 4 - $249.99 (save $150.00)

Xbox One X 1TB - $429.99 (save $70.00)

Click here for the newest Black Friday offers from Best Buy

JCPenney

Black Friday store hours: TBA

(Staying open from Thanksgiving (2pm) until local close - 2018)

Online: TBA

Best deal: Black Friday deals are not yet online. But don't worry, click here for the freshest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers from JCPenney.

Sears

Black Friday store hours: TBA

(Opens 5am - 2018)

Online: TBA

Best deal: Black Friday deals are not yet online, but you can always find all the newest Seal's offers and deals for Black Friday here.

HP

Online: Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Best deal: HP Laptop - 15t 15.6inch laptop w/Intel Core i7 >>> Starting at $1349.99 - Doorbuster deal: $480 (for first customers 12pm PST 11/29).

Find this and other Black Friday HP deals here.

Dell

Online: 10AM ET on Thanksgiving and 8AM ET on Black Friday

Best deal: DELL Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop >>> Estimated value of $749.99 - Doorbuster deal: $499.99 (Doorbuster 8pm ET, 11/29).

Don't forget to check the newest Dell Black Friday offers here.

Groupon

Black Friday store hours: TBA

Online: TBA

Best deal: Last year, the best Groupon Black Friday deals were:

Apple iPhone 7 - $266.99 (45% off)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3” - $479.99 (52% off)

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Women’s Eau de Toilette - $32.99 (42% off)

So, on this Black Friday it's wise to pay attention on Groupon for Apple products. Also, visit this page for the best Groupon Black Friday offers selected by our experts.

Nike

Black Friday store hours: TBA

Online: TBA

Best deal: Black Friday deals are not yet online. Check out more Nike Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers here.

Macy’s

Black Friday store hours: TBA

(6am to 10pm (doorbusters til 1pm) - 2018)

Online: TBA

Best deal: Black Friday deals are not yet online, but you can find more Macy's Cyber Monday and Black Friday offers.

eBay

Black Friday store hours: TBA

(Hourly deals start 8 a.m. EST - 2018)

Online: TBA

Best deal:

In 2018, the best offers on eBay were:

Google Assistant - $99 (34% off)

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Medium Carryall Tote - $99.99 (66% off)

Samsung 40” Class LED Smart 4K UHD TV - (originally $649.95 > 53% off)

Don't forget to check out the best eBay Black Friday offers here.

Newegg

Best offers from last Black Friday:

Samsung 50” Smart 4K UHD TV - $327.99 (save $122.00)

KEF Porsche Design SPACE ONE Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones - $99 (Save $250)

Seagate Expansion 8TB USB 3.0 3.5 Desktop External Hard Drive - $129.99 (save $60.00)

You can also check out the newest Newegg Black Friday deals here.

OnePlus

Best offers from last Black Friday:

OnePlus 6 - $429 ($100 off)

OnePlus Fast Charge Power Adapter - $9.97 (50% off)

Click here for the best OnePLus Black Friday offers.

When will Black Friday Ads be released?

Black Friday ads will be released on different days in the coming weeks. The dates below are based on when Black Friday ads were released in 2018 (except for the stores that have been highlighted in bold):

JCPenney - 11/2/18



Sears - 11/15/18



Walmart - 11/7/18



Target - 11/1/18



Best Buy - 11/8/18



HP - 11/3/19 Dell - 11/1/19



Groupon - 11/15/18



Macy’s - 11/5/18



eBay - 11/20/18



Verizon Fios - 11/20/18



Motorola - 11/18/18



Lenovo - 11/21/18



AT&T Wireless - 11/21/18



Canon - 11/1/18



Microsoft - 11/11/18



Sprint - 11/19/18



Newegg - 11/24/18



Most Wanted Products for Black Friday

iPads

iPads are great to use on the go when you do not want to carry around a large laptop. Since it is bigger than a smartphone, it makes game play, working and reading easier. You can expect to get your new iPad at a discounted rate when you shop at Best Buy. Last year, the latest iPads were up to $150 off for $249.99 (originally $399.99).

iPhone

Use this shopping day to get the new iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 at an unbelievable price. You can experience the upgraded camera and video lens for yourself. Do you want a new phone and so does your friend or family member? Shop at AT&T Wireless as last year, they had BOGO iPhone XR. Earn credit, up to $750, to the smartphone of your choice with this amazing Black Friday deal.

Air Pods

Newegg has all your electronics needs, not just gaming laptops or refurbished computers. Black Friday 2018, Newegg offered an online only promo code for $19 off AirPods (original price $159). The earbuds connect through Bluetooth, making it easier for you to avoid tangled cords. Purchase your wireless headphones today and keep the music going.

Samsung Galaxy

Stay ahead with your smartphone when you shop at Samsung. Get a phone that works for you instead of slowly you down, like the Galaxy S9 or S9+. When you purchase your next Galaxy S9 64 GB from Samsung, you can get it for $319.99, up to 56% off (Original price $719.99). With deals like this, you can expect them to one up themselves this year to give you even more savings.

PS4

It is true when they say you can get everything you need and want from Target. Buy your favorites like FIFA 2020, Red Dead Redemption and Fortnite. Last year, shoppers got a doorbuster deal on the PS4 Slim 1TB Spider-Man bundle for only $199.99 (regularly $299.99). This was the best deal last year, so they can only top themselves this year. Use the exclusive Target coupon to save even more money on the gaming console.

Xbox

This Black Friday, you can expect to save $20 off Xbox Wireless Controllers. Some of the discounted models include the Night Ops Camo Special Edition, Sport Blue Special Edition, and Gears 5 Kait Diaz Limited Edition. Buy new controllers for your Xbox Console with big discounts.

During Black Friday 2018, you could save as much as $100 on Xbox One S 1TB Console - Minecraft Creator Bundle (was $299.99) or $70.99 on the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle (was $299.99). Prepare to find savings on these bundles and more.

Smart TVs

The choice of smart TVs is expanding each year and this year is no exception. Save up to $500 on Samsung 55” 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV and get it for $679.99. Another great Black Friday discount applies to Sony 65” OLED Bravia 4K UHD Android Smart TV - this model originally costs $2,999.99, but you can grab it for $1,000 less. Both smart TV models can be found this Black Friday at Walmart.

Amazon devices

Just like last year, this Black Friday will feature discounts on the various Amazon products. Get the Kindle Paperwhite with a six-month free Kindle Unlimited subscription and save almost $60 (was $189.93). You will also be able to save $30.99 on the Amazon Echo 2nd Gen. and get it for $69. Keep an eye out for more Amazon device discounts, including a $0.99/3 months Kindle Unlimited subscription.

Laptops (HP Pavillion, Chromebook)

Laptops are among the most sought after products during Black Friday. Be prepared to save up to $220 on Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 at Costco (originally $599.99) or buy the Dell XPS 13” laptop for $450 less (now $1,399.99). Save $200 on HP Envy Desktop and buy it for $449.99, or $240 on HP Laptop 15z (new price:$279.99). You will also find Black Friday discounts on gaming laptops, HP Pavilion, and All-in-One PCs.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

The first Black Friday promos have already been released. Some of this year’s Black Friday discounts include $200 off MacBook Pro 15” with Touch Bar (new price: $2,399), Mac Mini 3.2GHz 6-Core for $100 less (new price: $1,599), the new 13” MacBook Air for $100 less, or 15” MacBook Pro $199 off.

Headphones

Wireless headphones have been trending the last couple of years, upgrade your old set or buy Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones for you or a loved one with an ultimate discount this Black Friday from Walmart. Last year the Bose SoundSport wireless was on sale for $100 from the original price of $149 with savings of 33%.

iRobot

With a busy schedule, who has the time to vacuum the floor? Have your flat looking clean without lifting a finger with iRobot. Shop autonomous vacuums such as the popular Roomba this Black Friday and expect to save up to $200 off the Roomba 960 or $50 off the Roomba 675. Save time on cleaning and have the Roomba do the work for you.

Airfryer

Cook healthier, quicker, and more comfortable with the trending AirFryer kitchen appliance. Last year, Air Fryers were popular during Black Friday, and customers bought the Ninja AirFrye $119 instead of $159 from Best Buy. Cooking for the family has never been this easy and affordable.

Apple Watch

Buy your favorite smartwatch from Apple this Black Friday and save up to $150 and more on Apple Watch. Last year, the original price of the Apple Watch Series 3 was $279, and it was sold for around $199 on eBay. Customers could expect Apple Watch series 4 also available at a low discounted price during the biggest sale event of the year.

Electronic Pans (rice cooker)

There is no better way to cook homemade rice than with an electronic pan. Find the best rice cooker for less during Black Friday and buy the popular Aroma rice cooker for $10 at Walmart. Find the best sized electronic pan this Black Friday for less.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the biggest dates in the US shopping calendar, falling on the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday is a chance for shoppers across the US to purchase goods and items from big name brands at huge price reductions at this unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

Check our article Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2019 and get more information about this date.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The term “Black Friday” originated in Philadelphia in the early 90s, coined by the local police force, who used it to describe the chaotic shopping on the day after Thanksgiving, just before the annual Army-Navy football game, which was held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Despite the negative origins of the term it began be used positively by retailers in the mid-to-late 1980s, with the idea of stores going from losses (“in the red”), to turning a profit (“in the black”).

Is Black Friday a Holiday?

Black Friday is not a federal holiday, but in some states such as California, for state employees “the day after Thanksgiving” is observed as a holiday. For many schools, and employees who do not work in retail, both Thanksgiving and the Friday after are taken off.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving and this year Black Friday will be held on November 29th. In many stores, Black Friday starts at midnight after Thanksgiving, but in recent years some stores have taken to starting their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day, but many will open early Friday morning and close late Friday night.

What time does Black Friday start online?

Typically, retailers will launch their Black Friday deals online at the same time as they start in-store, but many deals will be exclusively in-store. However, a large number of online Black Friday deals are available some days or even weeks before Black Friday itself.