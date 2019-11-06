Best Noise-canceling Wireless Headphones Deals under $250

Noise-canceling headphones are great investments for frequent travelers and for people who commute daily. Besides blocking unwanted voices and sounds from your surroundings, they can enhance the quality of the music that you are listening to. With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other holidays around the corner, this is the perfect time to find the best noise-canceling wireless headphones discounts from top brands. Since there are so many types to choose from, we have narrowed it down to the top-quality noise-canceling wireless headphones such as Bose, JBL, Sony, Sennheiser and many more that are less than $250.

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones I

Bose is one of the most reliable and trusted audio brands in the market. They are constantly improving their products’ sound quality and functionality, which makes them one of the top audio brands. Currently, there is a special offer for a refurbished Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones I. Although these are the first noise-canceling wireless headphones Bose has produced (upgraded from the QuietComfort 25), They are still packing a punch with their long battery life, clear sound quality, and easy pairing setup.

Check out Bose’s special promotion on the refurbished QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones I on PCWorld. The regular price is $349.95, and it’s been reduced to $229.95. On top of it, you can enjoy the free 2-day shipping offer since the product is over $50.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC

Sennheiser, one of the top audio brands, offers a wide range of noise-canceling headphones that cater to your needs and budgets. One of the best value noise-canceling headphones is the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC that is under $250. This particular headphone will give you the premium sound quality without paying too much for it. You can enjoy your music, Podcast, or movies with crisp sound experience. You do have the option to select wired or wireless mode which will affect the overall battery life. Without the Bluetooth, the battery can last up to 25 hours. If the Bluetooth and noise canceling features are both turned on, the battery will last up to 19 hours.

Sennheiser offers different types of noise-canceling headphones that suit your needs. Regardless if you want to purchase the Sennheiser HD 4.5 BTNC or other noise-canceling headphones, you can save 10% with Sennheiser coupon code that is available on PCWorld today.

JBL E65BTNC Wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones

If you are looking for a powerful audio performance from over-ear noise-canceling headphones, JBL has the perfect headphones for you. It is extremely well-designed, lightweight, comfortable and can provide great sound quality with deep bass response. Also, you have the option to switch on and off the wired mode in case you need to plug your headphones into a non-Bluetooth device.

You can save a ton on the JBL E65BTNC with JBL sales right now. You can purchase these powerful wireless noise-canceling headphones for only $129.95 (reduced from its original price of $199.95) with a free 2-day air shipping.

Sony WF-1000X Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

If you have a limited budget and are interested in the new AirPods Pro, you should check out Sony WF-1000X wireless noise-canceling earbuds. Noise-canceling earbuds are hard to find due to its design, but Sony has outdone itself with the WF-1000X model. With such a small compact size, it has a decent sound quality and can be used for hands-free calls and digital assistants (such as Siri and Google Assistant). Although the battery life only lasts up to 3 hours, the charging case is small enough for you to carry it everywhere you go.

Usually you can find some of the best gadget discounts on Groupon. Sony WF-1000X wireless noise-canceling earbuds are originally priced at $198. With the 32% off Groupon is offering right now, you can purchase these wireless earbuds for $132.99.

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro is also another less expensive version of the AirPods Pro that is available to purchase. You can unlock a whole new world of experience with just a simple touch. With a few simple taps, you can easily turn the noise canceling mode on or off, activate digital assistant, play or pause the music, and answer or hang up your telephone. The battery life can last up to 10 hours with only an hour of charging time.

Although Xiaomi is not as well-known brand in the United States yet, the Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pros are worth every penny for the number of features you receive. Right now, you can save 43% with Banggood discounts and purchase Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro for $79.99 (regular price was $139.99).

Cowin E7 Over-the-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

Cowin E7 is another solid contender if you are looking for an over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones. This particular headphone may appear to be a bit bigger and heavier, but it fits comfortably with the plush padding in the ear cups. If you enjoy music with deep bass, Cowin E7 won’t disappoint at all. One of the best features it has is the built-in 800mAh battery that can support up to 30 hours of playtime.

If you are interested in the Cowin E7 over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones, check out the latest Newegg promotions on PCWorld. You can purchase Cowin E7 for $69.82 after the 30% discount Newegg is offering right now.

Conclusion

Wireless noise-canceling headphones used to be a lot more expensive, but we have the luxury to choose the types we want without breaking the bank. Regardless if you prefer over-the-ear, on-the-ear, or in-the-ear, you have many selections to choose from. Of course, PCWorld will always keep you up-to-date with the latest promotions and discounts on headphones.