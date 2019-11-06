Latest discounts and offers on gaming controllers

Best offers for gaming controllers for November 2019

Gaming controllers are arguably an essential part of a modern video game console-setup. They have evolved from rudimentary input machines into devices that carry immersive rumble function technology, tactile directional buttons, and in some cases, even high functioning touch screens. They are, and will continue to be, our main point of contact when it comes to playing video games, which means you need devices that are durable and preferably a good value for the money. In conjunction with major retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, eBay, and Microsoft, we've rounded up some of the best offers available for gaming controllers on top platforms like Sony and Nintendo.

Save $10 on the GameCube Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch is the most revolutionary console available on the market, allowing you to pack up and take your console anywhere and play it using its excellent handheld functionality. However, if you would prefer a more traditional gaming controller experience, then you might be interested in this exceptional offer from Best Buy. For a limited time, you can save $10 on the GameCube Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch from Best Buy. This controller is a fully working replica of the classic GameCube controller, for use with the Nintendo Switch, perfect for when you want a more standard gaming experience.

Get $20.89 off a Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller in Magma Red at Walmart

The Sony PlayStation Dualshock 4 is the evolution of the much loved Sony Dualshock 3. It's bulkier and more substantial than its predecessor and provides more security and weight when playing. Right now at Walmart, you can get a Sony Playstation 4 Dualshock 4 controller in a special edition Magma Red for only $44.10. That's a fantastic $20.89 reduction from the original price of $64.99. Save on other gaming accessories with Walmart coupons.

16% off Microsoft Xbox Grey Green Controller at eBay

Xbox controllers are popular for their comfortable and unique shape that is designed for a natural handgrip, making it easy for long gaming sessions. Microsoft's range of Xbox controllers are compatible with the original Xbox One, Xbox One S, and the latest Xbox One X. On eBay, you can pick up this stylish Grey Green Xbox controller for 16% off the original price of $59, making it a steal at $48.99. For special discounts and offers on PCs, consoles and games use one of our eBay coupons.





Buy the Xbox Wireless Controller - Fortnite Special Edition at Microsoft

Some gaming controllers will come in special edition varieties for fans and collectors of specific franchises. These Xbox exclusive controllers are unique and tailored in the design for a particular game such as the Fornite Special Edition controller currently available only at the Microsoft Store. Finished with epic purple design and compatible wirelessly with PCs, if you're a Fornite fan, this is the gaming controller you'll want to use. Get a hold of these limited-time Fortnite special edition controllers at the Microsoft store for the price of $64.99 with a Microsoft offer.

Finding the right controller can be a game-changer. Have a unique gaming experience by choosing the controller that is the best fit for you. Shop controllers with bigger discounts from eBay, Walmart, Best Buy, and Microsoft and save more on your favorite electronics.